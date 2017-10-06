AP source: Man behind Trump dossier talks to investigators

By CHAD DAY and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The former British spy who compiled a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia has spoken to investigators from the special counsel.

A person familiar with the investigation tells The Associated Press that Christopher Steele met with special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators in recent weeks in Europe.

The dossier contends that Russia collected compromising personal and financial allegations about Trump. Mueller is investigating potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, and the meeting with Steele suggests that investigators continue to take the dossier seriously.

Trump has called the allegations in the dossier "phony stuff" even as the FBI has been investigating and working to corroborate the document's claims.

The Senate's intelligence committee has been unable to question Steele as it investigates Russian meddling.