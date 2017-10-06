Study: Great white sharks are swimming farther and deeper

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) -- Researchers in Massachusetts say great white sharks in the Atlantic Ocean are venturing offshore farther, with more frequency and at greater depths than previously known.

Sharks tagged as part of a multiyear study ended up as far east as the Azore islands off the coast of Portugal and took dives as deep as 3,700 feet (1,127 meters) below the surface.

The findings were published last week in the scientific journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.

Gregory Skomal, the study's lead author, says the work has implications for Atlantic white shark conservation efforts since it extends their known habitat.

The research team included state biologists and scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.