A stolen SUV slammed into a school bus early Friday morning near MLK and Locust in Milwaukee following a police chase.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Friday.

Multiple people have been treated for injuries.

Glendale police tweeted that multiple suspects are in custody. Officials confirm that the Acura SUV had been stolen from an auto dealership. They haven't confirmed which dealership. But early Thursday morning, several vehicles were taken from the Acura dealership in the town of Brookfield. It's believed that the crashed SUV is one of them.

It's not clear if there were any children aboard the bus.