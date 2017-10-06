Sports Express AM: Struggling Wausau teams face off in Friday's Log Game

Wausau East and Wausau West warmed up for this year's Log Game with the Sports Express AM team early Friday.

The Warriors and Lumberjacks have struggled this season, but each school will forget the past to bask in the present for the biggest game of the season.

While neither East or West will make the playoffs this year, a packed Thom Field in the morning set the stage for a sudden death atmosphere in Friday night's Log Game.

The Log has been dominantly held by Wausau West 30-16-1 over the years. The Jax took home the Twig in Thursday night's Junior Varsity game.

Newsline 9's Alexis Geffin will take a look ahead to Friday night's game starting on Newsline 9 at 5.