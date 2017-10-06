UW regents set to vote on protest punishment policy - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UW regents set to vote on protest punishment policy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

University of Wisconsin System regents are set to vote on a policy that calls for suspending and expelling students who disrupt campus speeches and presentations.

The policy states that students twice accused of engaging in violent or other disorderly conduct that disrupts other's free speech would be subject to a hearing and would be suspended for a semester if found responsible. A student found responsible of disrupting others' free expression for a third time would be expelled.

The policy comes as conservatives fear right-leaning speakers aren't treated the same on campus as liberal presenters. Democrats say the policy is so vague it's unconstitutional and will chill free speech.

The regents are expected to vote on the policy during a meeting Friday morning at UW-Stout.

