Wausau therapist heading to Vegas to help victims

A Wausau therapist and Red Cross volunteer was deployed Friday to Las Vegas to help with crisis counseling.

Diane London, who owns Stepping Stone Counseling in Schofield, has been sent to several natural disasters but this is her first mass casualty assignment.

"We might be helping families go to the morgue, we might be in a family readiness center to help assist, we might be helping first responders," London said.

She will be there for at least two weeks. Due to the nature of investigation, Red Cross is working under the command of the government.