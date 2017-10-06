Carjacking, 115 mph chase leads to arrest of Milwaukee man on I-39

HANCOCK (WAOW) - A carjacking at a restaurant in Wausau involved an elderly woman and one-year-old child, a police chase at speeds up to 115 mph, new technology that helped prevent anyone from being hurt and the arrest of a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, authorities said Friday.

Mark Eliopulos was arrested after OnStar in the stolen car remotely shut it down on Interstate 39 near Hancock, State Patrol Sgt. Rhae Stertz said.

He is expected to face charges in at least two counties, she said. Wausau police are recommending he be charged with car theft and false imprisonment. Eliopulos was jailed Friday in Waushara County.

According to Stertz, the incident began about 2:15 p.m. Thursday at a Subway on Wausau's east side. A Wausau driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse left the vehicle running and the carjacker jumped in, driving away with the two passengers before letting them out a few blocks away.

The car was located because of OnStar and about 3 p.m. was spotted by a trooper in Portage County, leading to a chase at speeds up to 115 mph, Stertz said.

A tire deflation device was deployed to try and stop the vehicle at one point but Eliopulos drove around it, Stertz said.

Near Hancock, OnStar remotely turned off the vehicle, Eliopulos pulled to the shoulder and he was arrested without incident, she said.

Stertz said chases on freeways involving troopers and speeds up to 115 mph are not unusual.

"It is pretty typical actually," she said. "If they want to get away, they drive fast. They don't go 25 mph."

The speed limit on I-39 where the chase occurred is 70 mph.

The remote technology like OnStar and GPS exist in many new cars and it is "very helpful," Stertz said.