Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Sokaogon tribal leader

CRANDON (WAOW) - A judge Friday refused to dismiss charges accusing the chairman of the Sokaogon Band of Lake Superior Chippewa of assaulting a tribal employee who was being suspended and refused to give him a tribal-issued cell phone, according to online Forest County court records.

Chris McGeshick, 52, of Crandon is charged with felony false imprisonment and two misdemeanors in the June 29 incident at tribal offices in the Town of Nashville.

In asking that the charges be dismissed, McGeshick argued the criminal complaint was "insufficient," the dispute was a "tribal matter" and the state court lacked jurisdiction, court records said.

The victim, who was not identified in the complaint, told investigators McGeshick grabbed him and put him in an arm hold, tossed him to the floor and slammed him up against a wall, causing a shoulder sprain and a "facial contusion," the complaint said.

The victim said he gave McGeshick other equipment, including an iPad, but he wanted to remove his children's photos off the cell phone before surrendering it, the complaint said.

McGeshick told investigators he tried to stop the suspended worker from leaving with the phone and attempted to find it in his pockets before they "wrestled a little bit," the complaint said.

The tribal council has called the charges against McGeshick "absolutely untrue," groundless and a "great disservice to our community."