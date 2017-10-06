Avery attorney files motion for judge to vacate order denying new trial

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Steven Avery's attorney has filed a motion in response to a judge's decision denying Avery a new trial in the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Kathleen Zellner tweeted to Avery supporters Friday that "help is on the way" in form of a motion to vacate the judge's order.

On Oct. 3, Circuit Court Judge Angela Sutkiewicz issued an order that says "the defendant has failed to establish any grounds that would trigger the right to a new trial in the interests of justice. As such, no further consideration will be given to this issue."

However, Zellner's motion states that the defense has more evidence to test, and prosecutors had agreed to let that happen.

Zellner states that experts planned to take swabs from Teresa Halbach's RAV-4 and conduct a complete examination of the vehicle for forensic evidence.

Zellner states that examination was supposed to happen before "weather worsened."

"Defendant did not anticipate the court filing its order prior to the time Defendant could notify the court of the matters set forth herein," reads Zellner's motion.

Zellner says she showed prosecutors her motion and they agreed that it was factual. However, they would not join the motion.