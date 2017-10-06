BREAKING: Body of missing man found in Wisconsin River

The body of a missing man has been found in the Wisconsin River in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

The body of Gregory Papernik, 47, of Crandon, was found by the Marathon County Dive Team near Big Bull Falls Park.

He has been missing since Oct. 2. No foul play is suspected.

Investigators believe he died by drowning, but an autopsy has been ordered for this weekend to verify a cause of death.

His personal belongings were found on a park bench in the park near the Scott Street Bridge. A therapy cat in a carrier, his clothes, medications and a bath towel were found on park benches. Police say his belongings suggest he may have voluntarily gone into the water.

Officials said he was endangered at the time he was missing because he was legally blind.