Racine man drags dog behind van, complaint says

A Racine man is charged with dragging a dog behind his van.

The dog's owner, who is distraught by the entire ordeal, told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News a family friend is the one accused of committing the crime.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police they saw a green van dragging a tan dog on Lasalle Street, near Patrick Street about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

Police followed a blood trail, tracking down the van in front of a home two blocks away where the dog's owner lives. Peter Valente was sleeping inside the van.

Valente told the officer he drove the van to buy beer. Witnesses said he drove to a nearby Pump and Pantry and was "very intoxicated"

When asked if he dragged the dog, the criminal complaint says Valente told police, "If something like that happened, it would be an accident."

The dog had road rash, significant bruising and all four legs had exposed tendons, the complaint says.

The pit bull, named Rocky, survived and is at the humane society.

The owner said he can't get him back because he's facing his own charges.

The criminal complaint says the dog was already in poor condition, underweight with mange and broken teeth