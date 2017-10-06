Racine man drags dog behind van, complaint says - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Racine man drags dog behind van, complaint says

Posted:
RACINE, Wis. (WISN) -

A Racine man is charged with dragging a dog behind his van.

The dog's owner, who is distraught by the entire ordeal, told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News a family friend is the one accused of committing the crime.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police they saw a green van dragging a tan dog on Lasalle Street, near Patrick Street about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

Police followed a blood trail, tracking down the van in front of a home two blocks away where the dog's owner lives. Peter Valente was sleeping inside the van.

Valente told the officer he drove the van to buy beer. Witnesses said he drove to a nearby Pump and Pantry and was "very intoxicated"

When asked if he dragged the dog, the criminal complaint says Valente told police, "If something like that happened, it would be an accident."

The dog had road rash, significant bruising and all four legs had exposed tendons, the complaint says.

The pit bull, named Rocky, survived and is at the humane society.

The owner said he can't get him back because he's facing his own charges.

The criminal complaint says the dog was already in poor condition, underweight with mange and broken teeth

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.