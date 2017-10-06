Packers RB Ty Montgomery doubtful for Cowboys game - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Packers RB Ty Montgomery doubtful for Cowboys game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is listed as doubtful to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday because of broken ribs.

Montgomery got hurt in last week's win over the Chicago Bears. He appeared to be wearing a flak jacket under his jersey while practicing on a limited basis this week.

Backup running back Jamaal Williams, who hurt his knee in the Bears game, was dropped from the injury report on Friday and should be available against Dallas.

Receiver Davante Adams was listed as questionable. He remains in the concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, though he has been moving around well at practice.

Also questionable are offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring), Bryan Bulaga (ankle), cornerback Davon House (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip).

