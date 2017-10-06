Wisconsin meat company no longer accepting venison for processing

A meat processing company in Oshkosh is no longer accepting venison for processing.

Silver Creek Specialty Meats points to the nineteen counties in Wisconsin with cases of chronic wasting disease in wild deer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deer can take a year to develop chronic wasting disease symptoms. Those include drastic weight loss, stumbling, and other neurological symptoms.

There have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people, but studies show types of non-human primates, like monkeys, can be at risk.

The smallest batches of venison at Silver Creek Specialty Meats are about 200 pounds and include meat from multiple deer.

Representatives tell us that goes against CDC recommendations.

"If you're my customer and you've been coming here for 20 years, if I can't give you that guarantee that you're not going to be giving something back that was mixed with contaminated meat,” Katy Lehman of Silver Creek Specialty Meats said, “I don't feel comfortable with that."

The Meat Block in Greenville processes deer one at a time. While it doesn't clean machines after each processing, we're told it takes other safety precautions and believes the risks are low.

"I always tell people it's what you're comfortable with at the end of the day,” The Meat Block owner Phil Schmidt said. “We take a lot of precautions; we don't cut through the spine. Everything is boneless, we don't do bone-in steaks for that reason."

Silver Creek Specialty Meats will continue to monitor the situation but doesn't foresee accepting venison for processing in the next couple of years.

Funding from both federal and state for CWD research has seen cuts over the years.

Silver Creek hopes that can change.

"You really can't do enough in trying to learn more,” Lehman said. “That's not going to hurt anything. It's going to help clear up some of the uncertainty."

The DNR says its doing the best it can for CWD with its resources and people can look into self-processing.