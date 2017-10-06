Sports Express - Week 8: Log stays at Wausau West as Warriors top 'Jacks for 5th straight year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Here are the scores as reported to the Newsline 9 Sports Department:
High School Football
Abbotsford 42, Athens 0
Amherst 32, Iola-Scandinavia 14
Antigo 21, Mosinee 14
Auburndale 50, Chequamegon 8
Bonduel 46, Pacelli 7
Calumet, MI 22, L'Anse (MI)14
Edgar 42, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Hancock, MI 56, Gwinn (MI) 32
Hurley 43, Augusta 6
Kewaunee 56, Tomahawk 13
Loyal 32, Gilman 8
Stratford 35, Marathon 6
Markesan 44, Rosholt 0
Marquette 55, Lakeland 6
Marshfield 36, DC Everest 0
Medford 28, Merrill 7
Oconto 47, Coleman 0
Pittsville 22, Alm.-Bancroft 14
Rhinelander 20, Ashland 12
Shiocton 35, Wey-Fremont 12
SPASH 21, Wisconsin Rapids 17
Spencer/Columbus 54, Altoona 0
Stanley-Boyd 37, Colby 6
Thorp 19, Greenwood 0
Wausau West 49, Wausau East 7
Wild Rose 54, Marion/Tigerton 0
Boys Soccer
Mosinee 7, Merrill 2