Sports Express - Week 8: Log stays at Wausau West as Warriors to - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express - Week 8: Log stays at Wausau West as Warriors top 'Jacks for 5th straight year

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are the scores as reported to the Newsline 9 Sports Department:

High School Football

Abbotsford 42, Athens 0

Amherst 32, Iola-Scandinavia 14

Antigo 21, Mosinee 14

Auburndale 50, Chequamegon 8

Bonduel 46, Pacelli 7

Calumet, MI 22, L'Anse (MI)14

Edgar 42, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Hancock, MI 56, Gwinn (MI) 32

Hurley 43, Augusta 6

Kewaunee 56, Tomahawk 13

Loyal 32, Gilman 8

Stratford 35, Marathon 6

Markesan 44, Rosholt 0

Marquette 55, Lakeland 6

Marshfield 36, DC Everest 0

Medford 28, Merrill 7

Oconto 47, Coleman 0

Pittsville 22, Alm.-Bancroft 14

Rhinelander 20, Ashland 12

Shiocton 35, Wey-Fremont 12

SPASH 21, Wisconsin Rapids 17

Spencer/Columbus 54, Altoona 0

Stanley-Boyd 37, Colby 6

Thorp 19, Greenwood 0

Wausau West 49, Wausau East 7

Wild Rose 54, Marion/Tigerton 0

Boys Soccer

Mosinee 7, Merrill 2

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.