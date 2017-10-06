Sports Express: All-Access with Merrill

Top-seeded UW-Whitewater eliminated the third-seeded UW-Stevens Point baseball team from the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championship by an 8-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
The third-seeded and 12th-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team stayed alive in the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Baseball Championship with a 13-3 win in seven innings over fourth-seeded UW-Stout on Friday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
Visiting UW-Superior took two both games of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team on Sunday at University Field.More >>
Last year's Badgers starting quarterback Joel Stave sat out Wisconsin's annual spring game due to an injury on Saturday, giving Tanner McEvoy and other Badgers quarterbacks an opportunity to showcase themselves. More >>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 leadMore >>
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers know something about turnarounds as they visit the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas QB Dak Prescott still is seeking the magic that marked his rookie season. The Packers rebounded from 4-6 to...More >>
The Packers' Davante Adams has returned to practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan that led to the receiver being carted off the field on a stretcher.More >>
Aaron Wilkerson took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers closed out their near-miss of a season with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on...More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday when they squandered a six-run lead in a 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, handing baseball's final postseason spot to the Colorado...More >>
