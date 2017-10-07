Wisconsin high school teacher appears in court for allegedly striking student

A Superior High School teacher made her initial appearance in court on Friday after police say she allegedly struck a student.

Gretchen Hexum, 44, is facing a misdemeanor charge of one count of disorderly conduct.

Hexum was booked into the Douglas County Jail in September, and was also released last month.

According to the criminal complaint, Hexum was reenacting what had happened between a male student, who was slapped, and another female student.

The complaint reads, "she walked up to the male student in question and slapped him across the back of the head or side of the head near his ear. The sound of the slap was heard by other students and by [another teacher]."

Superior Police say the incident happened sometime in early to mid September.

According to the complaint, the male student said he, "did not give [Hexum] permission to slap him, but he did not think it was a big deal."

In the complaint, the student said if it may have been another teacher who had done this, he might have seen it differently.

District Attorney Mark Fruehauf said the case is in its early stages.

"There's only so much I can say about the facts obviously just because we're in the initial stages of the case," Fruehauf said. "I haven't dealt with a lot of cases like this that have come from the School District, so it's a bit unusual to say the least."

We reached out to the school district for comment, but were told officials can't comment on an open investigation.

We also reached out to Hexum's attorney who would not comment at this time.

Hexum is due back in court on November 3rd.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.