Man who killed wife asks for family's forgiveness during sentencing

A judge sentenced a Milwaukee man Friday for killing his wife in front of their son.

The woman had just filed a restraining order when her husband shot her.

"He gave my daughter a life sentence," said the victim's father, Todd Dischler.

The pain from the shooting death of Tyvitta Dischler in April is still very real. While she was trying to leave him for good, her husband James Hutchins shot her to death in front of their son.

"I want to steal all hope from his heart. I don't wish him any harm, but I want to steal the hope that he took from me, my daughter," Todd Dischler said.

Her relatives sobbed as the prosecutor explained how Hutchins shot Tyvitta Dischler and fractured their 5-year-old son's skull by throwing him to the ground.

"(He was) lying on that kitchen floor next to his mother, watching her take her last gasps for air," Assistant District Attorney Matthew Torbenson said.

The boy later talked about what happened.

"'My daddy killed my momma. My daddy killed my momma,' J.H. repeated time and time again to hospital staff," Torbenson said.

Hutchins pleaded guilty and sought forgiveness.

"I have no excuse for what I have done. I accept full responsibility for taking my beautiful wife, the mother of my son, and my best friend. God knows how sorry I am," Hutchins said.

As he headed to prison, the family could be heard saying, "We don't forgive you."

Hutchins said he agreed to a plea to spare his son and the family the ordeal of a trial. He won't be eligible for parole for 30 years, when he will be 79.

Hutchins asked the judge to lift an order preventing him from having any contact with their 5-year-old son while he's in prison.

The judge said he'd consider it at a hearing in December.

The boy is OK and living with family members.