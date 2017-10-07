Fire destroys Packers bar in Houston - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

HOUSTON (WISN) -

Fire destroyed a hangout for Packers fans last week in Houston.

The fire erupted just after 7 a.m. Sept. 29 at Nicks Sports Bar and Grill on Wilcrest Drive.

It went to two alarms before firefighters were able extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt.

On the pub's Facebook page, the owners thanked Packers fans.

"Green Bay Packer fans are the best. There was probably 50 of you yesterday standing outside our burned out building."

The Cheddarhead Pack of Houston has found a new location to watch games this season.

