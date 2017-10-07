Wisconsin girl hopes to break record for pop-tab collecting

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin kindergartener is hoping to break a world record for collecting pop tabs for charity on behalf of her late brother.

The Portage Daily Register reports that 5-year-old Mercedes Alves of Portage has collected about 2 million pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Madison since February.

The Ronald McDonald House provides homes near hospitals for families with sick children.

The Alves family stayed at one when Mercedes' younger brother Dominick was in the hospital. The family was there when they learned their other son Gunner Sweeney had been killed in a car accident.

Joseph Alves, Mercedes's father, says the Guinness Book of World Records lists the record at 2,782,000 tabs collected in a year. Mercedes has until Feb. 1 to beat the record.