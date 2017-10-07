Saturday Sports Report: Newman Catholic football keeps undefeate - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Saturday Sports Report: Newman Catholic football keeps undefeated season alive in 41-6 rout against Phillips

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Here are Saturday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Football

Newman Catholic 41 Phillips 6

Girls Volleyball

D.C. Everest 3 Marshfield 0

D.C. Everest 3 Wisconsin Rapids 0

Marshfield 3 Wausau East 0

Merrill 3 Marshfield 1

Merrill 3 Wausau East 0

Stevens Point 3 Wausau East 0

Stevens Point 3 Wisconsin Rapids 0

Wausau West 3 Merrill 2

Wausau West 3 Wisconsin Rapids 0

