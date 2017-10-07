UW-Stevens Point drops its second straight game, blasted by No. 3 Oshkosh 49-14

The UW-Stevens Point football team lost its second consecutive game Saturday in a 49-14 loss against No. 3 UW-Oshkosh at Titan Stadium.

The Titans wasted no time getting on the board as quarterback Brett Kasper found wide receiver Sam Mentkowski wide open for a 64-yard touchdown. Mentkowski finished the day with four catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans led 49-0 early in the fourth quarter before the Pointers scored two late rushing touchdowns.

The Pointers (3-2, 0-2 WIAC) return home next week to face UW-Eau Claire at Goerke Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.