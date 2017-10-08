Wausau holds annual Harvest Fest despite weather

The wet weather Saturday did have an impact on the annual Harvest Fest in Wausau. Some events were moved from the 400 block into the Wausau Center Mall.

Other activities like the pumpkin patch stayed outdoors. Organizers said the rain didn't keep people from enjoying the activities.

"We were expecting low numbers, but it has been constantly steady," said Sara Hujar with Wausau Events. "I'm very surprised with how many people who came out in the rain to get the pumpkins. Everyone seems to be having a great time and we're very happy we're able to offer an event like this for everyone."