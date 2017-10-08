The Latest: Tropical Storm Nate weakens

President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las Vegas

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.

Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attack

A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehicles

Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyond

Pence pledges that US will go to the moon, Mars and beyond

A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues wagging

Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successes

Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert

Vice President Mike Pence praised the heroic response by police and the resolve of the American people at a prayer service in Las Vegas.

In Vegas, Pence praises US resolve to find hope after horror

WHAT'S HAPPENING: A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Vegas gunman's hotel room contained numbers that helped him calculate precise shots. Doves were released after a prayer service attended by the vice president.

A Virginia sheriff says three people have been treated and released from a hospital after the small plane they were in crashed into a home.

Friends, relatives and an outpouring of grievers gathered in California to celebrate the life of a man who died shielding his wife during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Rufus Hannah, a formerly homeless alcoholic who was paid a pittance to fight and perform dangerous stunts in the notorious "Bumfights" videos, has died.

Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.

A prominent attorney says she's no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations dating back years.

Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.

In Vegas, Pence praises US resolve to find hope after horror

"Saturday Night Live" has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Jason Aldean singing one of Petty's songs.

Hurricane Nate came ashore along Mississippi's coast outside Biloxi, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The Latest on severe weather in the U.S. brought by Nate (all times local): 7 a.m.

Tropical Storm Nate is dumping heavy amounts of rain as it weakens and moves northward and away from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nate's maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. The storm is expected to continue to rapidly weaken as it moves farther inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley and central Appalachian mountains. Through Monday, those areas can expect at least 3 to 6 inches of rain.

The hurricane center discontinued its storm surge warning for the area west of the Mississippi-Alabama border. A tropical storm warning was discontinued for the area west of the Alabama-Florida border.