State police: NY man sexually assaulted 2 kids in home invasion - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

State police: NY man sexually assaulted 2 kids in home invasion

Posted:
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ. (AP) -

New Jersey state police say a New York man sexually assaulted two children during a recent home invasion.

Craig Lassiter allegedly entered the Wantage Township home Sept. 18 and entered a bedroom shared by the children. Authorities say the 33-year-old Middletown man made violent threats and told the children he had a gun.

Troopers responding to a 911 call tried to stop a stolen vehicle allegedly driven by Lassiter, who they say drove over a mailbox and got away. The vehicle was soon found abandoned in a field.

Lassiter was arrested Sept. 22 in New York on charges of eluding and receiving stolen property. The sex assault charges and several other counts were filed Wednesday and made public Sunday.

It's not known if Lassiter has retained an attorney.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.