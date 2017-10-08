State police: NY man sexually assaulted 2 kids in home invasion

President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las Vegas

Solemn Trump in Vegas: 'America truly a nation in mourning'

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.

Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attack

A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehicles

Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyond

Pence pledges that US will go to the moon, Mars and beyond

A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues wagging

Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successes

Thwarted in Congress, gun-control groups see hope in states

Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert

Thousands mourn slain officer as Las Vegas probe goes on

Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert

Thousands mourn slain officer as Las Vegas probe goes on

Rufus Hannah, a formerly homeless alcoholic who was paid a pittance to fight and perform dangerous stunts in the notorious "Bumfights" videos, has died.

Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.

"Saturday Night Live" has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Jason Aldean singing one of Petty's songs.

Seeking momentum for gun restrictions, Sen. Dianne Feinstein says only broader legislation would be effective in outlawing "bump stocks" like the Las Vegas gunman used.

A Virginia sheriff says three people have been treated and released from a hospital after the small plane they were in crashed into a home.

A prominent attorney says she's no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations dating back years.

The mass shooting at a country music festival has rocked the tight-knit community of country musicians.

Many in country music mum over gun issues after Vegas deaths

Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.

Lost items from Las Vegas shooting returned to some who fled

Hurricane Nate came ashore along Mississippi's coast outside Biloxi, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Friends, relatives and an outpouring of grievers gathered in California to celebrate the life of a man who died shielding his wife during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Wife at funeral: 'I knew every day that he would protect me'

New Jersey state police say a New York man sexually assaulted two children during a recent home invasion.

Craig Lassiter allegedly entered the Wantage Township home Sept. 18 and entered a bedroom shared by the children. Authorities say the 33-year-old Middletown man made violent threats and told the children he had a gun.

Troopers responding to a 911 call tried to stop a stolen vehicle allegedly driven by Lassiter, who they say drove over a mailbox and got away. The vehicle was soon found abandoned in a field.

Lassiter was arrested Sept. 22 in New York on charges of eluding and receiving stolen property. The sex assault charges and several other counts were filed Wednesday and made public Sunday.

It's not known if Lassiter has retained an attorney.