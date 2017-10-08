Wausau teen shoots his first buck in youth deer hunt

Many parents and their children hit the fields over the weekend for the youth deer hunt.

Max Buchholz, 14, and his father Jason have spent the past three youth deer hunt seasons in the woods but this year was extra special.

The Wausau father, son duo experienced a special moment together on Sunday when Max Buchholz shot his first buck.

"I have shot three other deer before, three does," said Buchholz. "This is my first time [shooting] a buck."

His father, Jason, said he never really had a dad growing up so he wants to make sure his son doesn't experience that feeling.

"It's super special because you just want to give your kids everything you had or didn't have," said Jason Buchholz. "So just to be able to kinda sneak out here in the morning and get set up in the stand, it's really special."

The two sat in their ground blind for about an hour before Max would make the shot.

"I shot a six pointer buck," said Max.

An experience that entails heavy breathing and stress at times - turned out to be one that will never be forgotten.

"It's more special to be with your children and have them make the shot than any of the bucks that I have on the wall," said Jason, Max's father.

The youth deer hunt is for children (ages 10-15) to gain experience with hunting.