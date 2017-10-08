30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight takes off Monday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight takes off Monday

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Monday morning, 103 area veterans will board a plane and head to Washington DC for the trip of a lifetime.

Four times a year the Never Forgotten Honor Flight takes off from CWA in Mosinee and travels to DC to give vets a chance to see the monuments created in their honor.

Newsline 9 will be on the trip Monday with live coverage throughout the day.

