Fall colors nearing peak in central Wisconsin

Fall colors are nearing peak throughout central Wisconsin. According to Travel Wisconsin, the leaves in much of our area are at 65 percent color or higher.

Granite Peak offers a fall chairlift ride. There are still a couple chances to hop on and check out the changing colors.

The fall chairlift ride continues on October 14, 15, 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's $11 to ride, however children 3 to 5 years old are free.