Fall colors nearing peak in central Wisconsin

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) -

Fall colors are nearing peak throughout central Wisconsin. According to Travel Wisconsin, the leaves in much of our area are at 65 percent color or higher.

Granite Peak offers a fall chairlift ride. There are still a couple chances to hop on and check out the changing colors.

The fall chairlift ride continues on October 14, 15, 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's $11 to ride, however children 3 to 5 years old are free.

