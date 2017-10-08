1 person dies in Lincoln Co. car crash

One person has died after a car crash in Lincoln County Sunday.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. on State Rd. 17 near Old Hwy 17 in the town of Schley.

They said the man's car left the road, hit a driveway embankment and rolled over. The driver, and only person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gleason man was not wearing a seat belt at the time.