Trump: Hard-line immigration policies are price of DACA - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump: Hard-line immigration policies are price of DACA

Posted:

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump told congressional leaders on Sunday that his hard-line immigration priorities must be enacted in exchange for extending protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, many of whom were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.

Many were policies Democrats have said explicitly are off the table and have threatened to derail ongoing negotiations over legislation protecting young immigrants known as "Dreamers."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.