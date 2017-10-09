Trump: Hard-line immigration policies are price of DACA

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump told congressional leaders on Sunday that his hard-line immigration priorities must be enacted in exchange for extending protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, many of whom were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.

Many were policies Democrats have said explicitly are off the table and have threatened to derail ongoing negotiations over legislation protecting young immigrants known as "Dreamers."