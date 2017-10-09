Woman loses finger when wedding ring gets caught on fence

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A young mother from Clarksville had to have her finger amputated last month, after her wedding ring got caught on a fence post at her son's tee ball game.

The freak accident happened when Chelsey Brown went to jump down from a set of bleachers at Civitan Park in Clarksville, as she did that her wedding ring became caught in a medal fence post. When she landed on the ground Chelsey realized that her finger had been torn completely off.

"At first I thought my ring tore into my skin but I looked down and my finger was gone. It was the worst pain I'd ever felt," she says.

Chelsey's husband, Kyle, who is stationed at Ft. Campbell quickly worked to stop the bleeding. He grabbed his wife's finger, put it on ice and quickly drove her to the hospital thinking doctors would be able to reattach it.

"The surgeon looked at it and he he said ‘I can’t reattached that.' It was because of the way the tendon snapped out, it was just so shredded, he kept using the word shredded. There was no way he could reattach that," Chelsey recalled.

While it may sound odd, there are close to 150,000 people each year who suffer from similar injuries known as 'ring avulsion.' Including talk show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon.

A few weeks after the injury, Chelsey's wound has healed and this bank teller has gotten use to life without her left ring finger. She said she will likely now wear the ring around her neck instead of on her hand.