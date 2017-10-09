Police say man arrested after clinging to moving school bus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police say man arrested after clinging to moving school bus

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man was arrested after he clung onto the front of a moving bus and ordered the driver to let him on.

Baltimore County Police said Saturday the man tried to stop the bus Thursday after a bottle was allegedly thrown out of it, striking his vehicle. When the bus driver refused to let him in, police say he jumped on.

The statement says the driver headed slowly to a police precinct for assistance. Video from WBALTV shows the man clinging on.

Court records show Leverne Doran faces four charges including disorderly conduct. The records don’t list an attorney and a message left at a number listed for Doran wasn’t immediately returned.

