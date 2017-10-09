Honor Flight volunteers help veterans on trip to D.C.

Volunteers made sure veterans had everything they needed before heading off to a days trip at the nations capital Monday.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight boarded 103 veterans from the Vietnam and Korean War era at the Central Wisconsin Airport.

Volunteers said it's an honor to help the travelers enjoy their day.

"They definitely deserve it and we can honor them in this way," volunteer Renee Piotrowski said.

Volunteers helped by providing breakfast and some attended the trip with the veterans.

Some were related, others met for the very first time.

"I am really excited to spend time with my dad and two other army veterans," first time goer Leah Waterman said. "I am excited to hear their experiences and stories."

The common goal with most volunteers was they want to make this day as special as they can for those who served out country.

"It's my way of contributing and giving back for all the service that the men and women have done," Cynthia Wittke, an avid volunteer for Honor Flight, said.

The group will return Monday night. Newsline 9's Courtney Terlecki is on the trip and will have live coverage starting at 11 a.m.