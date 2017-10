Houston Texans star and Pewaukee native JJ Watt took to Twitter on Monday morning to tell fans that he's "devastated" by being sidelined for a second season due to injury.

Watt broke his left leg on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was later revealed that he had a tibial plateau fracture.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year returned this season after missing the last 13 games of last season after his second back surgery.