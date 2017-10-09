Boy, 15, released to parents after taking car, causing serious injury to passenger

A 15-year-old boy was released to his parents on Monday morning after taking their car and crashing it into a utility pole next to the Mukwonago Fire Department, prompting authorities to use the Jaws of Life to free his 14-year-old passenger.

The boy then took off, forcing authorities to active a wide search for him. The teen passenger was seriously injured but should be OK, authorities said.

Police came upon the mangled car near the intersection of Holz Parkway and County Highway ES just before 2 a.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in a neighboring community, Mukwonago police Chief Kevin Schmidt said.

Schmidt said deputies had a report of teenagers egging houses in the area and the Cadillac matched the vehicle description.

"We ran the license plate and it was listed to his parents," said Schmidt. "They were contacted they said they received a call from their son who said he was scared (and he) ran."

Believing the boy was injured, authorities searched for the boy for three hours before realizing he was actively working to not be found.

"He was chatting with people online or on social media and it appears that he wasn't hurt and he was just evading us," said Schmidt.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV News Chopper 12 was above Siege Paintball on Maple Avenue, more than three miles from the crash site, when the boy was turned over to his parents. The boy wasn't arrested.

Chief Schmidt said it sounded like the boy took his parents vehicle out for an overnight joyride. Charges are now pending.

"Well obviously we will be looking at whether he stole his parent’s vehicle," said Schmidt. "(Charges could include) operating without owner’s consent, endangering safety by reckless driving, something along those lines. Operating without a license, those kind of things."