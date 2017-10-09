Trial ordered for ex-Stevens Point potato broker accused of theft

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A judge Monday ordered a trial for a former Stevens Point potato broker accused of stealing about $705,000 from growers and truckers who provided him goods and services but were never paid for them, according to online Portage County court records.

Thomas Lundgren, 54, of Columbus is charged with 10 felony counts of theft in a business setting involving more than $10,000 in incidents from August 2011 to October 2012 involving potatoes grown by nine farmers and hauled by two trucking companies, according to the criminal complaint.

The judge ordered the trial after Lundgren gave up his right for prosecutors to present evidence justifying the charges. No date was immediately set for Lundgren to enter pleas to the charges, court records indicated.

Lundgren started Stevens Point-based Spud City Sales in 2006, the complaint said.

The so-called victim farmers demanded payment from Lundgren and his associates multiple times under terms of deals that called for payment within 10 to 30 days after Lundgren sold their potatoes - minus a brokerage fee, the complaint said.

The growers and truckers, from Adams, Columbus, Portage and Waushara counties and Ohio, were "consistently told" that payments were in the mail, the complaint said.

Lundgren told investigators Spud City Sales began having financial troubles following a $125,000 federal lawsuit filed against it by an Ohio grower, the complaint said. "The defendant admitted he could not keep up with his bills, including the business' bills and bills related to his divorce."

One of Lundgren's employees who quit his job because of the payment dispute with growers said Lundgren told him "he was going through a divorce, having a new female relationship and had been taking vacations or traveling which affected his personal finances," the complaint said.



