Dash cam footage shows multi-county high-speed chase in North Central Wisconsin

Last Friday, a carjacking in Wausau led to a high-speed chase through several counties.

Police say 46-year-old Mark Eliopulos, of Milwaukee, was taken into custody after a five minute chase reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour.

"Wausau Police had put out an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. so that's when we were first notified of it," said Sgt. Brian Wrycha of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Eliopulos stole the car outside of a Subway on Wausau's East side, with an elderly woman and child still in the car.

He drove down the street, dropped the two off, and then the high-speed chase began.

State Patrol said they were able to locate the car with the help of technology.

"OnStar was starting to track the vehicle and as they were tracking the vehicle our troopers were able to get in position to intercept the vehicle," said Sgt. Wrycha.

Eliopulos swerved off the road, avoiding the spike strips that officers had set up on I-39 near Hancock.

OnStar gradually slowed the car down to come to a complete stop.

"Had OnStar not been available to slow that vehicle down, I mean we had troopers set up south of them with spike strips but it may have taken longer," said Sgt. Wrycha.

Eliopulos was taken into custody without any issues. He told police he committed the crime while going through drug withdrawl.

According to a criminal complaint, he is being held in Waushara County Jail on a 5,000 dollar bond.

The State Patrol said one bond is posted in Waushara County - Wausau Police already have a warrant to pick him up and bring him to Marathon Co. for more charges.