Wildfires tear through California wine country; 20,000 evacuated

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (ABC)-- Raging wildfires in Northern California have destroyed at least 1,500 structures and forced the evacuation of 20,000 residents, officials said Monday. Three people have died from the fires.

Fourteen fires are burning across eight counties, including Napa, Sonoma and Yuba. Altogether, 57,000 acres have been devastated.

Ken Pimlott, the director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the fires started around 10 p.m. local time Sunday.

With the flames sweeping through entire communities, some area hospitals have been evacuated. Evacuations were also issued for surrounding counties that are under threat, according to the Napa Valley Sheriff's Office.

Pimlott said firefighters are concentrating on saving lives rather than battling the blazes.

The National Weather Service reported strong winds in the San Francisco Bay Area, intensifying the infernos as they tear through businesses and homes.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the counties most at risk. The warning means conditions are critical.

Strong winds, relatively low humidity and warm temperatures can lead to extreme weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Cal Fire confirmed that the Tubbs fire in Napa Valley has burned 20,000 acres of land and the Nuns fire in Sonoma has destroyed 300 acres.

The Atlas fire, which is just south of Lake Berryessa in Napa Valley, has scorched 5,000 acres since it started.

The causes of the fires are still under investigation.