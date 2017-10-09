The latest on Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (ABC)-- It has been a week since Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant and high-stakes video poker player, unloaded on 22,000 country music fans from his 32nd-floor suite in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort moored on the city’s Sunset Strip, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds before fatally shooting himself in the head.

Here are some of the latest details:

Security guard shot before concert shooting began

On Monday, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo announced a change to the sequence of events that occurred on Oct. 1, saying a security guard who encountered Paddock was actually shot at 9:59 p.m. local time, minutes before the 64-year-old unleashed a hail of gunfire on unsuspecting concertgoers.

Previously, authorities had said that the security guard, Jesus Campos, was shot after Paddock had opened fire on the crowd below.

Lombardo said Campos immediately reported to hotel security that he had been shot. However, responding officers did not know Campos had been shot until they arrived on the 32nd floor and encountered him, Lombardo said.

It's unclear what ultimately led Paddock to stop shooting at the people below. Officials had originally thought that Campos distracted him.

Second search conducted

After questioning Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, federal agents returned to Paddock's three-bedroom home resting on a cul-de-sac inside a sleepy retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada.

They breached the boarded-up garage days after Las Vegas cops first searched the home shortly after the rampage and confirmed they pulled 19 guns and several pounds of potentially explosive materials.

The return to the residence that Paddock purchased back in early 2015 was reportedly for "re-documenting and rechecking," local police Chief Troy Tanner, who tagged along with the FBIagents to serve the search warrant.

Nightstand note

A note containing handwritten numbers for wind, trajectory and distance was discovered by Paddock's body inside the Mandalay Bay room.

Law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation confirmed to ABC News Sunday that the note found on Paddock's hexagon-shaped nightstand contained such numerical figures.

The details of the note were first reported by CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Killer's brother in Las Vegas

Stephen Paddock's younger brother, Eric Paddock, arrived in Las Vegas Sunday to aid authorities in their investigation.

“I’m here to help them move forward with their investigation,” Eric Paddock, 57, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal Sunday outside his hotel. “I want to help them understand what they’re seeing.”

Eric Paddock had spoken to ABC News after the bloodshed, saying he was “dumbstruck” by the news and compared discovering his brother had committed the killings to being “crushed by an asteroid.”

“We have no idea how or why this happened,” he said. “As far as we know, Steve was perfectly fine.”

He added that his brother wasn't one to harbor any strong political, extremist or religious beliefs.

So far, no extreme group ties

While ISIS came forward claiming responsibility for the attack shortly after the death toll rose, the FBI has not uncovered connections between the suspect and any foreign terrorist groups.

“The FBI stated there is no apparent tie to international terrorism,” one senior official told ABC News. “Perhaps ISIS is just trying to take credit.”

Employee comes forward

Lisa Crawford spoke to "Good Morning America" Monday about working as Stephen Paddock's property manager from 2006 to 2012 in Texas.

She recalled him as generous to his tenants.

“He actually cared about everybody,” Crawford said. "He tried to make people happy; he tried to make people care and I don't know what happened to him."

Stephen Paddock's girlfriend

Marylou Danley was questioned by authorities and privately told her family she has a "clean conscience.”

When her boyfriend fired bullets at thousands of unarmed concertgoers, Danley was in the Philippines "to see family and friends," she said in a statement.

Stephen Paddock had apparently purchased her airfare to the Philippines and then wired her money to purchase a house for herself and her family.

The move made her "grateful, but worried," thinking that Stephen Paddock was breaking up with her, she said in her statement.

Through her attorney Matthew Lombard, Danley said she never foresaw "something horrible like this was going to happen," and described the shooter as a "kind, caring man."

She added that she had planned to be with him in the future.

"I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him," she said in the statement.

More vigils

At least 200 mourners came out to the elementary school attended by the late Nicol Kimura in Placentia, California, where they lit candles and held photos this weekend depicting happier times for a woman whose smiles and cowboy boots radiated.

She was one of the 58 people slain by Paddock's bullets.

Kimura, 38, according to The Associated Press, worked at a California tax agency, and had made the trip to the three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival with a group of friends who call themselves "framily."

Dozens also came out along the Huntington Pier in California to remember the lives lost.

Some of the bereaved were at that Route 91 Harvest concert in Las Vegas when gunshots rang out.

Strip marquee tribute

The signature Strip's blinking lights went dark Sunday night in memory of the tragedy exactly one week after the mass shooting.