Local meat market reacts to CWD

Silver Creek Specialty Meats Inc. in Oshkosh decided to stop processing venison sausage and snacks out of fear of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

"With the spread of chronic wasting to as many counties as it's found in now, we can no longer feel 100% confident that someone didn't slip some contaminated meat in," said Katy Lehman of Silver Creek Specialty Meats.

The decision prompted local meat markets to make a choice.

Jamie Nelson, a family employee at Zillman's Meat Market in Wausau said, "we don't foresee having to worry about it."

Nelson said the market hasn't seen any cases of CWD so they aren't concerned.

"We're already processing a lot of deer for the bow season and that's what we're doing today on Monday so just hope everything continues to go well," she said.

Businesses conduct screenings to see if the deer are from CWD areas.

"If there's any bad deer at all, we turn it away," Nelson said, "any type of smell, of any kind, which happens to customers that bring deer in that aren't gutted or cleaned properly, again, we turn it away."

This year the DNR urges hunters to test their deer for CWD.

"We have so many repetitive the same hunters that come here all the time and I think they would know if they shoot something that would have any type of look or smell to it that would affect the chronic waste disease."

But there have still been cases of CWD in 19 Wisconsin counties.