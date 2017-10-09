Operation Care Package collecting donations for troops - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Operation Care Package collecting donations for troops

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

An initiative called Operation Care Package is underway to help troops based in Wisconsin for the holiday season. 

Rocket Industrial and Shopko teamed up to collect donations that will be sent to deployed troops of the 147th Air Wing based out of Madison.

Veteran employees are putting it together. 

"[I've] been deployed myself, in a zone where you can't run down to the local Walmart and get your supplies or anything like that especially during the holidays," said Wesley Hoffman, a Rocket Industrial employee and veteran who's helping with the charity. 

Donation boxes and supply lists are set up at the entrances of both businesses. The requests are mainly for snacks and hygiene products. 

The drive runs through October 20th.

