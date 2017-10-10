UPDATE: Wausau School District closer to adding cell antenna on - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Wausau School District closer to adding cell antenna on school

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Wausau School District moved one step closer to adding a cell antenna on top of an elementary school.

The board voted 5-4 Monday night to allow administration to work with district legal council to review a lease agreement with T-Mobile.

The cell company wants to add a tower onto a smoke stack at John Marshall.  They would pay the school district about $1,000 a month.

If legal signs off on the agreement, it would still have to be voted on by the school board.

Residents have expressed health concerns, but board members say studies have shown there is nothing to worry about.

