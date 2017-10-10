Amid cooperation, some Trump allies urge Russia probe fight - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Amid cooperation, some Trump allies urge Russia probe fight

Posted:

By TOM LOBIANCO and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Allies of President Donald Trump are urging him to aggressively challenge the Justice Department's special counsel, Robert Mueller, even as his legal team strikes a cooperative approach with federal investigators.

The struggle between Trump's advisers and supporters comes as Mueller and his team line up interviews with current and former White House staff.

Trump lawyer John Dowd says the president "respects" Mueller's investigation and has asked all of his staff to cooperate.

But interviews with about 15 associates and advisers found many who want the president to get back to fighting Mueller. Some Trump associates say they believe Trump's very presidency is in peril.

One Trump associate predicted that stance would change if Mueller's probe closes in on Trump's family and businesses.

