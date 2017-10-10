Wisconsin law makers discuss legalizing hemp farming

Senator Patrick Testin and Representative will meet with state legislators in Madison Tuesday to discuss bringing back industrial hemp farming to Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau the badger state was once the leading industrial hemp producers in the nation.

Hemp is a form of cannabis that does not create a high.

As of now the United States cannot harvest hemp.

Sen. Testin said Wisconsin buys $600 million worth of hemp products from other countries. Which makes the country number one at importing it.

The crop is used to make paper, textiles, materials and food products.

Both Rep. Kremer and Sen. Testin will support The Farm Freedom Act which allows Wisconsin farmers to harvest hemp.

Newsline 9 will update on the results.