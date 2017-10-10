Complaint: Child porn found on Green Bay school employee's computer

An employee of the Green Bay Area Public School District has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography in Door County.

Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV has learned Door County investigators, acting on a tip, arrested Matthew Vanboesschoten, 58, in June.

Vanboesschoten told us by phone that he is on administrative leave from his job as an assistant network manager PC technician with the school district's IT department. He declined to provide further comment on the case.

A criminal complaint obtained by WBAY-TV alleges the company Chatstep reported that a possible image of child pornography--a girl between ages five and seven--had been uploaded to a computer in March.

That report created a cybertip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and local investigators traced the image to a computer at Vanboesschoten's home in Brussels.

Investigators told us they found 18 images of children, including some toddlers, on the computer, describing them as "egregious and disturbing." The court document shows that Vanboesschoten viewed and downloaded child pornography at home, and not at the school district.

The complaint shows that Vanboesschoten told investigators that he accessed Chatstep with his work laptops, but later claimed that he had been using a computer that was formerly owned by the district, but now in his possession.

The man admitted to investigators that he'd used Chatstep for five-six months, and viewed 50 or fewer images of child pornography.

The complaint states that Vanboesschoten admitted that he had thought of having sexual contact with a child, but he did not have regular interactions with children in his job servicing hardware at the school district.

Vanboesschoten told officials that he had never taken any photos of children that would be considered child pornography.

Vanboesschoten is free on a $10,000 bond. He has entered a not guilty plea to the child pornography charge. He has a court hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

The Green Bay Area Public School District released this statement to WBAY-TV: