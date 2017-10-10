Recap of 30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight

More than 100 veterans were welcomed home from the 30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight at CWA late Monday night.

Although the flight landed nearly an hour and a half late, hundreds of people waited to welcome back the 103 veterans and thank them for their service.

It wasn't a traditional start to the trip; weather forced the flight to land at an airport roughly 45 minutes away from the scheduled airport. Organizers of the trip said it was the first time it happened.

While this delayed the trip roughly two hours, the vets stayed in good spirits saying they were just grateful to be there. Some of the memorials were cut a bit shorter than usual. Even so, the veterans enjoyed their time walking through the monuments and memorials created in their honor.

We'll share stories throughout the week, including a World War II vet carrying water to the front lines in battle of the bulge. Another Air Force veteran was responsible for flying John F. Kennedy's casket after he was assassinated.

For many of the Vietnam era veterans, the trip was more than they ever could have hoped for. Many said they needed convincing to go on the honor flight, but were happy they decided to go.

We'll share those stories and more this week on Newsline 9.