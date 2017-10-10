Gov. Walker calls on players and fans to do what he does during the anthem

Gov. Scott Walker on Monday weighed in on Vice President Mike Pence's NFL walk out.

Pence left before the start of an NFL game in Indianapolis Sunday after some players refused to stand during the National Anthem. President Trump later Tweeted that he had asked Pence to leave the game if any players knelt during the anthem.

"Mike Pence believes strongly in something, he's going to act on it," Walker said Monday. "In that case, he felt that was the appropriate response."

Walker has close ties to the Vice President. He is also an avid Packers fan, having once given Pence and President Trump Packers jerseys during a post-election rally in Wisconsin.

Walker was sporting a Packers tie during a visit to Spiros Industries in West Bend on Monday, when our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV asked the governor about the vice president's high-profile stand against the NFL players.

Asked if he would walk out of a Packers game if he saw players kneeling during the Anthem, the governor replied:

"Well, thankfully I've seen them stand. I was at the games a couple weeks ago. You know, the bottom line is I expect my family to stand. It's how my parents raised me, that when the flag goes by in a parade or the national anthem is sung, no matter where you are, you stand and put your had over your heart."

While he did not directly answer whether he would walk out, Walker did call on players and fans to do what he does.

"The appropriate response for me is to do what I expect others to do," he said. "That is stand, put my hand over my heart, and call on others to do the same."

As for the players taking a knee, Walker believes they should find a better way to express themselves.

"There are other ways to make their message be heard out there," Walker said. "I'd love for them to find better ways that don't offend service members and veterans in this country."

The controversy stems from the choice of some players to kneel during the anthem, a silent protest started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick ahead of a game with the Packers to call attention to racial and social injustices.