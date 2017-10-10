Report: Cardinals trade for running back Adrian Peterson

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly bringing Adrian Peterson to the desert.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday morning that the team has traded for the New Orleans Saints running back. The 32-year-old Peterson played his first 10 NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-team All-Pro selection.

Peterson's 11,828 career rushing yards are second among all active NFL players, behind only Frank Gore of the Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals' Chris Johnson is third on that list.

Peterson has rushed for 81 yards on 27 carries in his first and only season with the Saints, but he has struggled to find playing time in New Orleans. The Cardinals will look to Peterson to boost a running game that is dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game (51.8) and per carry (2.6).

The Cardinals lost star running back David Johnson to a wrist injury in the first game of the season. Johnson is expected to be out until at least mid-November.

Peterson was the No. 7 overall pick by the Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft. The Cardinals passed on Peterson with the No. 5 pick that year, instead drafting offensive lineman Levi Brown, who played for the Cards until 2012.