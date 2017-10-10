Shawano Co. horse has mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis

A horse in Shawano County has tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis, the Shawano-Menominee County Health Department said Tuesday.

The virus is transmitted to humans, horses, birds and other animals during bites from infected mosquitoes, Health Officer Vicki Dantoin said.

The horse testing positive means there are mosquitoes in the area infected with the virus and can transmit it to people, she said in a statement.

The last EEE case in humans was reported in 2011 and was only the second known case in Wisconsin since 1964, Dantoin said.

Signs of the infection in horses include depression, loss of appetite, drooping eyelids and lower lip, blindness, paralysis and death. Most people infected with the virus do not have symptoms but some develop inflammation of the brain.

The best way to avoid mosquito-borne diseases is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites, Dantoin said.