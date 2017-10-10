Two charged in Adams Co. man's heroin overdose death

Two people supplied heroin that caused the death of an Adams County man last month, Sheriff Sam Wollin said Tuesday.

Debra Phillips, 55, of Friendship and Jacquet Jenkins, 51, of Adams face several charges after Isaac Salinas was found dead Sept. 18, buried under a wood pile, Wollin said. Salinas had been missing for a week. Two others, Michael Mathewson and Susan Hall, have also been charged in his death.

Police recommended Jenkins be charged with first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery, possession of marijuana, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said. Investigators recommended Phillips be charged with first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery and hiding a corpse.

Phillips and Mathewson tried to take Salinas' body to the lake, but said he was too heavy, according to a criminal complaint. They ended up stashing him under a piece of plywood and then went to shoot up more heroin, records show.

Both Phillips and Jenkins were involved in the delivery of heroin to Salinas before he died of an overdose, Wollin said in a statement released Tuesday.