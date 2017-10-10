Wisconsin high school football player hospitalized after Monday night tackle

A junior varsity player on Greendale's Martin Luther High School football team was hospitalized Monday night in a game at Shoreland Lutheran High School in the town of Somers, in Kenosha County.

Shoreland Lutheran President Paul Scriver said the student was injured during a tackle with another player. The student was conscious but experienced some numbness.

Scriver said the tackle was "normal football play."

The student was transferred by paramedics via ambulance to the Somer's Fire Department and then airlifted to Children's Hospital.

"Last night when they sent him to Children’s Hospital, he went there having very little or no feeling in his extremities," Dr. Wayne Jensen, the principal of Martin Luther High School, told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV on Tuesday morning.

"His condition is right now, I’m thankful to be able to say now through God’s hand and the great work at Children’s, he now has feeling in all of his extremities and even some movement."